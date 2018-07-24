Yerry Mina Set to Learn Future This Week With Agent to Meet Barcelona Officials Amid Speculation

By 90Min
July 24, 2018

Colombia and Barcelona central defender Yerry Mina will find out whether he will be sold by the Catalan club this week, after an uncertain summer filled with transfer speculation.

Mina signed for Barcelona in January from Brazilian club Palmeiras but the Colombian failed to make much of an impact, appearing in just five La Liga matches. 


At the start of the transfer window, it appeared that Mina was destined to depart the Camp Nou. But after a successful World Cup, in which the 23-year-old scored three goals, Barcelona have had to reassess the centre back.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that despite his difficult start at Barcelona, Mina wishes to fight for his place at Barcelona and to become a first team regular. 


Mina's uncle and agent will meet with Barcelona officials on Tuesday to clarify the defender's stance at the club, with permanent and temporary moves both on the table.


Mina faces stiff opposition at Barca, as he will be competing with international stars such as Sameul Umtiti, Gerard Pique, Thomas Vermaelen and new signing Clement Lenglet.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Should the La Liga champions take the decision to sell Mina, then he has many potential suitors. Everton, Lyon, Fenerbahce, Zenit and Boca Juniors are all interested, whilst earlier in the transfer window so were Liverpool

Barcelona have a strong monetary incentive to sell Mina, as they believe they can sell him for around £40m after signing the defender for just £8m.

Colombia v England: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Due to his World Cup exploits, Mina will not travel to the US for Barca's pre-season tour. Mina is instead currently relaxing in his native Colombia, whilst the likes of Pep Segura and Eric Abidal decide the future of the 23-year-old.

