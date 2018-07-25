Bayern Munich Announce Record-Breaking Deal for Canadian Starlet Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of 17-year-old Canadian starlet Alphonso Davies on a five-year contract, in what has become the biggest transfer in Major League Soccer history.

Davies will leave the Vancouver Whitecaps to join the Bundesliga champions on January 1 2019 in a move reportedly worth over $22m (£17m), making it the most ever received by a MLS club for a transfer in the league’s 23-year history.

#FCBayern are delighted to announce the signing of @AlphonsoDavies! 🇨🇦



Speaking to the official club website on the announcement, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: "Alphonso Davies is a very great talent. At only 17, he promises a lot for the future. Alphonso already has great skills and was not hotly courted by many top clubs for nothing. So I am very pleased that Davies has chosen FC Bayern.

"I would like to thank all those who worked on this transfer, especially our scouting and legal departments. That was great teamwork."

The player himself, who was born in a refugee camp Ghana and already represents Canada at senior international level, said: "I am very happy with my move to Bayern. As a kid I always dreamed of such a moment.

🗣️ @Brazzo: "@AlphonsoDavies is a huge talent. At just 17, he has a bright future ahead of him. Alphonso is very talented and it comes as no surprise that many other top clubs were after him." #MisSanMia

"Now the dream has come true. But now the work continues, now I have to give everything to take advantage of this opportunity."

Davies is the youngest player to score for the Canada men's national team and first player born in the 2000s to score at a top level international tournament.