Borussia Dortmund Winger Set for Medical Ahead of Shock Move to Fulham

Borussia Dortmund forward André Schürrle is set to undergo a medical today with Premier League newcomers Fulham as both parties prepare for life back in England's top tier.

According to Sky Sports, Schürrle arrived in London last night, with his medical scheduled for today. He was granted permission to leave Dortmund's pre-season training camp in order to finalise the transfer.

Schürrle is set for his second spell in London, having made 65 appearances for Chelsea between 2013 and 2015. Since leaving Chelsea, he has represented Bundesliga sides Wolfsburg and Dortmund, making over 100 appearances for the two clubs combined.

The 27-year-old was believed to be a target for several European clubs, including the likes of Crystal Palace and AC Milan. However, Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has won the race for the German international's signature.

Fulham's impressive performances in the Championship are believed to have appealed to Schürrle, with their passing style proving a key factor in his final decision.

The signing means Fulham will be adding some vital Premier League experience to their team, with Schürrle part of the Chelsea side that won the Premier League title in 2015.

He was also a member of Germany's 2014 World Cup winning squad and provided the assist for Mario Gotze's goal which secured victory for the Germans in the final against Argentina.

Schürrle is a versatile forward who is comfortable in any position in the attacking line. During his career, he has been primarily used as a left winger, but Fulham fans can expect to see Schürrle deployed on either side of the pitch. He is also comfortable playing in a more central role, often operating as a striker.

He managed to register three goals and six assists with Dortmund last season, and Fulham will be hoping that he can offer their side at least a similar output in the Premier League.