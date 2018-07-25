Everton Considering Moves for European Midfield Duo as Marco Silva Looks to Reinvigorate Toffees

Everton manager Marco Silva is understood to be eyeing up moves for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria and Caen winger Yann Karamoh, who spent last season on loan at Inter.

Both players are used to playing in a 4-3-3 formation, and may be perfectly suited to Silva's style of play, with the Portuguese boss looking to implement a similar system at Goodison Park.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The Mirror understands that Zakaria, who is under contract until 2022 in Germany, could be targeted by the new Everton boss as he looks to beef up his central midfield options. The Swiss international, who has 12 caps to his name, has been in Germany for just one season, after moving from Young Boys for a fee of £8m last summer.

France U21 winger Karamoh is another reported target, and although he is currently on loan at Inter from Ligue 1 outfit Caen, it's believed a deal could be struck in order to cut short that move in favour of a Premier League switch.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Both players fit the mould of young creative talents that could be developed, something that Silva is earning quite a reputation for, despite his relative inexperience as a Premier League manager.





Their potential signings could herald a summer of upheaval at Goodison Park, with a number of first-team players fighting for their Merseyside careers after a distinctly average campaign last year under Ronald Koeman and Sam Allardyce.

The Toffees have already secured the services of Richarlison for an eye-watering £50m, and it's anticipated that more deals will be done before the transfer window closes. There are sure to be outgoings too, with midfielder Davy Klaassen heavily linked with a move away from the club.