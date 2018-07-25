Fenerbahce​ Edging Closer to Securing Second Successive Loan Deal for Spurs Striker Vincent Janssen

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are reportedly edging closer to securing a second successive season-long loan deal for out of favour Tottenham forward Vincent Janssen.

Janssen, 24, has struggled to make the grade with Spurs since joining the club in 2016 and as a result spent last season on loan with the Super Lig side in a bid to reignite his career.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Despite having picked up a number of injuries, Janssen notched four goals and two assists in his 16 league appearances last term, Fenerbahce are eager to hold on to the Netherlands international for another campaign - as per Fanatik, via Sport Witness.

The report claims that the two clubs have agreed a loan fee in the region of €2m, €3m less than the previous agreement last summer. 

Janssen is understood to have received a plethora of offers from across Europe throughout the summer, but has stood firm in his stance that he only wants to play for Fenerbahce next term. 

VI-Images/GettyImages

Fenerbahce manager Phillip Cocu is a known admirer of the striker and he holds the expectation that the 24-year-old will be an official member of his squad prior to the club's Champions League qualifiers against Benfica next month. 


Janssen did not travel with the Tottenham squad for their pre season tour of the United States due to his expected transfer having remained behind both Harry Kane and Fernando Llorente in the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino. 

The 24-year-old signed for Spurs in the summer of 2016 from AZ Alkmaar in an £18.8m deal which has since returned just two Premier League goals in 28 appearances. 

