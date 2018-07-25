Jose Mourinho Moans Man Utd are Disadvantaged Because Players are Still Not Back From the World Cup

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is moaning...again (surprise!), and it looks like he is continuing to make excuses before the 2018/19 season has even begun as he complained about a lack of preparation and being disadvantaged because of the World Cup.

Having been as miserable as sin since pre-season kicked off earlier this month, Mourinho faced the media in Los Angeles ahead of United's friendly against AC Milan. The Man Utd bemoaned the fact that several of his players will go into the Premier League opener with precious little training under their belt because of extended summer breaks.

Kevork Djansezian/GettyImages

Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young, Phil Jones, Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini will all likely miss the opening game after reaching the World Cup semi final with their respective countries. Nemanja Matic has only just returned to action, while David de Gea, Victor Lindelof and new signing Fred will start work in the coming days.

A handful of other Premier League sides are facing similar difficulties, but not Chelsea, Liverpool, or Arsenal, Mourinho has pointed out.

As the ultimate short termist, he is also looking at that Leicester game and moaning about how only England pair Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire are likely to be missing for the otherwise well prepared Foxes. And that is, of course, terribly unfair.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"If you look to the players that Chelsea and Liverpool have in the pre-season, especially these two teams, also Arsenal, if you compare, you see the difference of the situation," the United boss is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

"Manchester City and Tottenham are in a similar situation as we, are but you can see that some other clubs are in a difficult situation," he added.

"Our first match of the season is against Leicester and the second one is against Brighton and, if I look to Leicester, if I'm not wrong, only Harry Maguire and Jamie Vardy were in the World Cup in the final phase, because Kasper Schmeichel was back sooner."

Pointing out that Leicester have had nearly a full squad for the whole of pre-season and that Vardy & Maguire are the only ones likely to be missing for that opening game is the foundation of a ready made excuse to fire off at 9.57pm 2 weeks on Friday after a turgid 0-0 draw. — Jamie Spencer (@jamiespencer155) July 25, 2018

Mourinho thinks that Leicester are in a 'much better situation' and even turned his attention to Brighton, who had just three players at the World Cup, two of whom were knocked out in the group stage and another that was eliminated at the Last 16.

"When I look to Brighton, I don't think they have any player that isn't doing a very good pre-season with lots of training and matches," he continued.

"So against Leicester and Brighton, the situation is not amazing for us and I would say the third match against Tottenham, against a team in a similar situation as us is okay.

Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

"It's almost like you need a pre-season with [the late players], but for the first two matches we have to fight for the points, so that's what we are going to do with the players available."