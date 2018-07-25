Liverpool Confirm New Long-Term Deal and Bundesliga Loan for Exciting Young Midfielder

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Liverpool have announced that youngster Allan Rodrigues de Souza has signed a new contract with the club, and will immediately head out on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt in hopes of gaining some vital first team experience in Germany.

Allan is yet to actually make his debut for the Liverpool first team, despite having signed for the club way back in 2015. Arriving from Internacional, the Brazilian was sent away to SJK for the first half of the 2015/16 season - managing eight appearances and two goals during his spell.

It was then in the second half of the season when he was handed to Saint Truden, rounding of the term with a further nine matches under his belt.

And now, after returning from his third loan spell with Hertha BSC last campaign, he has put pen to paper on a new contract with the Reds.

Announced on the club's official website, Liverpool have confirmed that he has signed a new contract at Anfield - though there is no mention of exactly how long the deal goes on for.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

In the same report, the club have also revealed that Allan will head to the Bundesliga this season, preparing to take the next step in his career with Frankfurt. 

A huge move for the 21-year-old. Having won the German domestic Cup last term, Frankfurt are entered into the Europa League group stage, and Allan will be keen to impress enough to feature in the continental competition.

At such a young age, Allan has plenty of time to impress Jurgen Klopp, but it seems that he may only be one or two years away from the Liverpool first team at this rate.

