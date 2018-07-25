Man Utd Willing to Pay £70m Asking Price for Willian as Barcelona End Interest In Chelsea Winger

Manchester United are reportedly ready to meet Chelsea's £70m asking price for Brazilian winger Willian. The 29-year-old is keen to leave Stamford Bridge this summer despite Maurizio Sarri's appointment as manager, and United have been linked with a move all summer.

Barcelona's signing of Malcom effectively put their pursuit of Willian to an end. After a series of bids were turned down by Chelsea (who demanded £70m for their man), Barcelona inevitably gave up - refusing to go any higher than £50m.

SAEED KHAN/GettyImages

Instead, they landed themselves Malcom, who set the club back only £40m. However, while this is good news in Catalonia, Willian is left stuck in London.

Enter Jose Mourinho. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Red Devils manager is willing to spend the £70m it would take to let Willian leave Chelsea, despite the fact that the player turns 30 on August 9.

The pair have previously worked together, and have a strong relationship. Furthermore, the likes of Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford were all used on the right wing last season and Mourinho is keen to address that problem by introducing a dedicated player to the flank.

Kevork Djansezian/GettyImages

The only problem now, in the eyes of United, is persuading Chelsea to sell to a direct Premier League rival.

Willian is desperate to leave, and £70m is a huge amount of money, especially for someone about to enter his thirties, but strengthening United whilst weakening themselves will play in the back of the minds of the decision makers for the Blues.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

With little time left in the transfer window, a lot could yet happen.