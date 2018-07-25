Real Madrid Turn Attention to PSG Star Edinson Cavani As Los Blancos Hunt Ronaldo Replacement

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on signing PSG striker Edinson Cavani in order to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu. The Portuguese forward moved to Juventus earlier on in the month, and there are huge shoes to fill in the Spanish capital.

Los Blancos have spent the summer being linked with massive (but unrealistic) names. Eden Hazard, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are the three players Madrid supposedly want - but each forward would undoubtedly cost more than the €100m received for Ronaldo's sale.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

But now, according to Radio Marca (via The Express), club president Florentino Perez has set his sights on a more realistic target in PSG striker and Uruguay international Cavani.





The 31-year-old has been a consistent performer in front of goal for both Napoli and his current side - for whom he holds the record for most Ligue 1 goals in the club's entire history.





A deal makes sense in many ways. Over in Paris, frictions have become heavy between Cavani and Neymar, and reports believe that the Brazilian wants Cavani to be sold.

⚽🆕 Lo has escuchado en #RadioMARCA a lo largo de la tarde



➡️ El Real Madrid se interesa por el delantero del PSG, @ECavaniOfficial



📻 https://t.co/ilgsizI4uT pic.twitter.com/7bBUlemU2D — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) July 24, 2018

As for Real, signing the attacker would prove much less costly than any other names they've recently been linked with, and his pedigree is just as impressive as the aforementioned options.

However, at 31, Cavani is no spring chicken, and it goes against Madrid's transfer policy of the last few years.

It's been a long time since Perez signed a high profile player. Upon realising that player prices are soaring, he's instead looked to youth - buying young and moulding them into a top tier footballer.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

With that said, Cavani would fit Madrid like a glove in has final few years at the top.