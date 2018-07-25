West Ham Targeting Southampton Midfielder as Direct Replacement for Departing Pedro Obiang

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

West Ham have reportedly identified Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina as a potential replacement for midfielder Pedro Obiang, with his move away from the London Stadium edging closer.

Obiang looks set to secure a £9m move back to his former club Sampdoria, having spent the previous three seasons in east London with the Hammers.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Whilst one departure looks imminent, West Ham have wasted no time in identifying a potential replacement. According to the Express, Manuel Pellegrini is set to target Saints midfielder Lemina, in what would be a like-for-like replacement for Obiang.

Having spent two seasons with Juventus, the Gabon international moved to St Mary's Stadium last summer, and made 25 appearances in his debut Premier League season.


He was an integral part of a side who narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship, whilst also playing a significant part in their run to the FA Cup semi-final, a game where they were beaten 2-0 by eventual winners Chelsea.

Warren Little/GettyImages

He looks set to become part of a resurgent Hammers side, with Pellegrini having already  captured no fewer than seven players this summer since taking charge, including Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere.

The Hammers face Aston Villa in their final pre season friendly on Wednesday evening before travelling to Anfield to face Liverpool for the opening game of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Fans will be hoping this new look team can push on and fight for a European qualification spot, putting to bed memories of their previous two disappointing campaigns.

