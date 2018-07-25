Wolves Targeting Big Money Move for Milan Striker as Championship Winners Make Contact

Milan sporting director Massimo Mirabelli has confirmed that Wolverhampton Wanderers have been in contact regarding highly rated striker Andre Silva.

The 22-year-old struggled in Serie A last season following his €38m move from Portuguese heavyweights Porto, scoring just two goals in 24 league appearances. As a result, Silva has been linked with a move away from the fashion capital of the world, with Wolves credited with an interest with signing the Portuguese marksman.

Now, in an interview with AC Milan TV, (via The Mirror), Mirabelli explained that I Rossoneri are yet to make a final decision on whether to allow Silva to leave the San Siro this season, before confirming that Wolves, as well as Turkish giants Galatasaray, had been in contact.

"We spent a lot of money for 22 year-old Andre Silva," Mirabelli began.

"Gattuso will test him during the training camp and then we will decide. If it does not work, we will sell or loan him. But clubs must remember that we paid €38 million for him.





"There are two clubs currently in contact with us: Wolverhampton and Galatasaray. Both show interest in Andre Silva, but we have asked for time."

Wolves have been busy throughout this summer’s transfer market, adding a nucleus of Portuguese talent to their ever improving first-team squad. Rui Patricio and João Moutinho are both new arrivals, while highly rated midfielder Ruben Neves has turned his loan spell from Porto into a permanent move.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were promoted to the Premier League last season after dominating the Championship, winning the title by nine points from runners-up Cardiff.

They may feel confident in securing a deal for Silva, with the club's close links to super agent Jorge Mendes having been influential in convincing a number of Europe's top talents to join Nuno's Wolves revolution.