World Cup Star Snubs Agreement With Premier League Club as Winger Nears PSG Exit

Paris Saint-Germain forward Gonçalo Guedes is opting to ignore an agreement that the French side have reached with an unknown Premier League club favour in favour of returning to Valencia, according to reports in Spain.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at the Mestalla where he became an instant fans favourite. Guedes made 38 appearances across all competitions in total, scoring six goals and claiming 11 assists.

Despite his outstanding form with Valencia last season, it is expected that his parent club PSG will look to offload Guedes this summer, with new manager Thomas Tuchel unwilling to promise the winger regular game time next season.

It had been suggested that the French giants had already reached an agreement with a Premier League side over a permanent move for Guedes.





However, radio network La Cadena SER claims that the former Benfica star will turn his nose up at a move to England in the hopes he can return to Spain.

Although the Premier League side who reportedly reached an agreement with PSG have remained anonymous, it has been rumoured that Arsenal or newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers were the closest to his signature.

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery is known to be a big fan of Guedes following his time in charge in the French capital, while Wolves were supposedly hopeful of adding another star name to their contingent of Portugal internationals.

Guedes featured regularly for Portugal during the World Cup this summer. However, the youngster looked nervous throughout the tournament and was unsurprisingly upstaged by his strike partner Cristiano Ronaldo.