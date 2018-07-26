Aaron Ramsey Admits Uncertainty Over Arsenal Future As New Contract Talks Continue to Stall

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has revealed that he's not sure what the future holds for him as talks over a new deal continue with the Gunners. The Welshman only has one year left on his contract, and talks have been ongoing since the start of the summer.

The Welsh midfielder is not without interest on the continent. Of all expected sides, Serie A outfit Lazio are the club most prominently linked with Ramsey this summer, and his departure from the Emirates Stadium is still a possibility.

Considering the little time left on his current contract, Unai Emery might not want to risk losing Ramsey for free next summer, but it seems all parties are working to extending the player's stay with the Gunners.

However, Ramsey isn't quite sure what's holding up the operation.

"We'll see what happens, but my agent and the club are talking," Ramsey told Sky Sports News.

"I'm not sure exactly what it hinges on, I'm just leaving it to them to discuss and to figure it out but we are yet to come to an agreement.

"That's something that my agent and the club are discussing to try and get something done."

Everyone will be hoping to sort something out sooner rather than later, with the new Premier League season fast approaching. However, as it stands, there is no assurances of when an agreement might finally be made.

"I'm not sure exactly. It's taken a bit of time so far so we will have to wait and see."