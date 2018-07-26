Aaron Ramsey Admits Uncertainty Over Arsenal Future As New Contract Talks Continue to Stall

By 90Min
July 26, 2018

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has revealed that he's not sure what the future holds for him as talks over a new deal continue with the Gunners. The Welshman only has one year left on his contract, and talks have been ongoing since the start of the summer.

The Welsh midfielder is not without interest on the continent. Of all expected sides, Serie A outfit Lazio are the club most prominently linked with Ramsey this summer, and his departure from the Emirates Stadium is still a possibility.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Considering the little time left on his current contract, Unai Emery might not want to risk losing Ramsey for free next summer, but it seems all parties are working to extending the player's stay with the Gunners.

However, Ramsey isn't quite sure what's holding up the operation.

"We'll see what happens, but my agent and the club are talking," Ramsey told Sky Sports News.

A post shared by Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) on

"I'm not sure exactly what it hinges on, I'm just leaving it to them to discuss and to figure it out but we are yet to come to an agreement.

"That's something that my agent and the club are discussing to try and get something done."

Everyone will be hoping to sort something out sooner rather than later, with the new Premier League season fast approaching. However, as it stands, there is no assurances of when an agreement might finally be made.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"I'm not sure exactly. It's taken a bit of time so far so we will have to wait and see."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)