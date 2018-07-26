Burnley Unveil New Third Kit for 2018/19 Campaign as They Embark on Europa League Voyage

By 90Min
July 26, 2018

Burnley have unveiled their brand new 2018/19 third kit, which will be worn in tonight's big Europa League tie at Pittodrie. 

Revealed on their official Twitter account, the Clarets proudly showed off the new all-white kit, which will make its debut against Aberdeen. Emblazoned with club sponsor Laba360, the third kit is similar to the home, carrying over the famous ‘V’ design of the 1970s. In a pixelated, hexagonal design, the letters runs across the chest.

However, the Burnley loyal will have to wait a little while to get their hands on the shirt. The kit will be available at both Clarets Stores — Turf Moor and Charter Walk Burnley — plus online at www.claretsstore.com on the weekend of the Manchester United home game.

Speaking to official Clarets Player, manager Sean Dyche spoke about the double header tie against Aberdeen. With the Lancashire side playing in their first European match since the 1966/67 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt, supporters are filled with a mix of excitement and nerves.

Finishing 7th in last season's Premier League, Burnley fans are looking forward to a possible European adventure. With the Turf Moor club having virtually kept the exact same squad, they will be confident of gelling quickly after the summer break. 

However, Aberdeen will be no walkovers, and a trip to north-east Scotland may prove difficult. With a sell-out crowd for the Dons, Burnley will need to stay focused on the game and not the occasion.

The Scottish side have European pedigree, besting Spanish giants Real Madrid 2-1 after extra time in the 1982/83 Cup Winners' Cup final. That was then followed up with a 2-0 aggregate win against Hamburg in the Super Cup.

Beating Rangers and Hibs to a 2nd place in the SPFL last term, Aberdeen went to Glasgow and defeated champions Celtic on the final day to secure their league position. Under Derek McInnes, the Dandies have qualified for the Europa League in each of the last five seasons. 

