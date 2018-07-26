Chelsea Announce the Signing of Veteran Goalkeeper Rob Green on One-Year Deal

By 90Min
July 26, 2018

Chelsea have officially announced the arrival of goalkeeping veteran Rob Green. The 38-year-old arrives at the club having signed a one-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Recruited in order to provide backup for goalkeeping duo Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero, Green promises an incredible amount of top flight experience in England, having spent time at QPR, Norwich City and West Ham over the course of his long career.

And now he's made what was a highly unexpected move to one the league's powerhouses in Chelsea, having been confirmed on the club's official website on Thursday morning.

Speaking of the switch, Green admitted his delight at receiving the call to join the Blues, choosing not to hide the fact that moving to Chelsea was an easy decision.

"It has been a whirlwind 24 hours. You are thinking about your career and where you want to go and then you get a phone call like this, and it is a short conversation," Green said upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"It has been a pretty dramatic time for me and I can’t wait to get started. I am absolutely delighted and it is a thrill and an honour to be here."

It is a time of uncertainty for Chelsea in their goalkeeping department as Courtois edges ever closer to leaving for Real Madrid.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The Blues have been linked with an abundance of talent between the sticks this summer as potential replacements for the Belgian, and the chances are that Green won't be the only stopper to move to west London this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)