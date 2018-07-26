Crystal Palace Reportedly Submit Loan Bid for £20m-Rated Liverpool Midfielder

The future of Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic looks uncertain as the player heads for a likely exit this summer, with Crystal Palace reportedly lodging a bid for the player.

The Liverpool Echo have reported that Grujic is expected to leave the Reds as he struggles for minutes in the upcoming campaign.

The Echo source claim that Liverpool are demanding £20m in any potential deal. The Daily Mail are reporting that Crystal Palace have tabled a bid, as well as a loan offer.

Cardiff City are also said to be interested in the 22-year-old. Grujic played for Cardiff in the second half of last season, helping them to gain promotion to the Premier League, making 14 appearances.





Italian side Lazio are rumoured to be interested in the midfielder on a permanent deal. However, Liverpool would prefer the Serbian to sign a new contract before being loaned out.

Across the continent, sources close to Turkish giants Galatasaray have claimed that Grujic has been offered to the club by agents working in Turkey. After capturing their 21st domestic title last season, Galatasaray are reportedly aiming to strengthen their midfield.

Grujic has struggled since arriving in Merseyside in the summer of 2016. He only managed six appearances last season under Jurgen Klopp, who has already bolstered Liverpool's midfield with a £40m deal for Fabinho from Monaco.





Managing to get a call up for the World Cup through his performances for Cardiff, his underwhelming Liverpool career might be about to be cut short before ever truly starting.