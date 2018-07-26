David Silva Reveals He Will 'Probably' Leave Man City When His Current Contract Expires

Manchester City star David Silva has hinted that his current contract at the Etihad Stadium will 'probably' be his last as he looks for 'something different' in the future after giving the best years of his illustrious career to the club.

Silva signed his most recent deal in November 2017 when he agreed a 12-month extension to take his existing contract through to the end of the 2019/20 season.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Having initially joined City from Valencia in the summer of 2010, the World Cup winner will have completed 10 seasons in sky blue by the time of its expiration.

As a native of Gran Canaria, he has been linked in the past with a move to boyhood club Las Palmas. And while he doesn't know yet exactly what the future will hold, Silva is sure that he doesn't want to join another club in England out of respect for City.

"When I finish my contract with Manchester City I will be 34 years old, at that time I will probably want to do something different," the veteran midfielder told Sky Sports.

"I don't know yet but I won't play for another club in England," he added.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

"People always love me in England, it's been eight years - very successful years, and the football we've played has been very attractive. English people love that type of football - those type of games. And that's why I'm so happy here."

Silva won his third Premier League title last season, performing a key role in the record-breaking season despite ongoing personal problems after his son, Mateo, was born prematurely. He has also won the FA Cup (2011) and League Cup (2014, 2016, 2018) medals during his time in England.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Silva is currently at home in Gran Canaria following his participation in the World Cup with Spain earlier this summer and will soon reunite with his City teammates.