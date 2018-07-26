Jurgen Klopp Confirms Mohamed Salah Has No Shoulder Problems as Star Scores in 2-1 Win Over Man City

Jurgen Klopp insisted Mohamed Salah has no lasting shoulder problems, as the Egyptian superstar made a goalscoring return to action with Liverpool in the 2-1 win over Manchester City in the International Champions Cup.

Salah, who claimed the Golden Boot and PFA Player of the Year in 2017/18, bagged the equaliser barely a minute after coming on as a substitute at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, before Sadio Mane scored the winner from the penalty spot in injury time.

The 26-year-old forward continued to look lively after scoring on his comeback, hitting the bar and having another effort cleared off the line, before Sadio Mane scored the winner from the penalty spot in injury time.

Salah was substituted in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid back in May, after a collision with Sergio Ramos, suffering shoulder damage. His performances for Egypt at the World Cup raised some doubts about his fitness but his first game back for Liverpool appears to have put any lingering doubts over his fitness to rest.

After the win, Klopp assured that his star man has no injury issues as the new season approaches.

He said (via Goal): "I said before the game, it's not that he has problems – he has no problems. He only needs to get used to all the different things.

"We do a lot with the shoulder to strengthen the muscles and all that stuff. Usually you don't do anything with the shoulder but in rehab you feel this and feel that, and you need to learn that's normal. He is in that moment but he has absolutely no issues, I was not concerned about it otherwise he wouldn't have played.

"He came in and scored after pretty much 35 seconds. He had a big impact together with Sadio and Dom [Solanke], and the midfield with Marko [Grujic], Pedro [Chirivella] and Ben [Woodburn] played fantastic."

The Reds take on rivals Manchester United next in the International Champions Cup on Saturday, before facing Italian Napoli and Torino in their final pre-season games ahead of the new Premier League campaign.