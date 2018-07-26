Liverpool Defender Returns Home From United States Tour Due to 'Family Reasons'

Liverpool right back Nathaniel Clyne has had to leave his side's pre-season tour of the USA due to family reasons.

The defender has endured a tough time at Liverpool in the last year, suffering an injury that saw him sidelined for the majority of last season, and found himself behind Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order for the right back position in the Reds' team.

Clyne's return to first team action has been called to a premature, but temporary stop however, with the right back having to fly home.

A statement from Liverpool's website reads: "Nathaniel Clyne has been granted permission by Jürgen Klopp to return home from Liverpool’s United States tour early for family reasons. The full-back will depart back to England from New Jersey today, meaning he will miss the Reds’ trip to Michigan and the fixture with Manchester United on Saturday."

Despite the mysterious circumstances surrounding Clyne's departure, the club have confirmed that he will return for their training camp in France.

Liverpool's tour of the States has gotten off to a mixed start, with a 3-1 reverse against Borussia Dortmund followed by an impressive 2-1 victory over Premier League champions Manchester City

Liverpool fans will be encouraged that both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane found the back of the net in the win, indicating that they're ready to pick up from where they left off last season.