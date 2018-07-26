Man Utd Make Initial Contact With Ante Rebic's Representatives As Hunt for Winger Continues

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with the representatives of Eintracht Frankfurt winger Ante Rebic. The wide man put in a strong World Cup performance in Russia this summer, and United are keen on reinforcing in that position.

Rebic first made a real mark on the summer tournament when he scored the first goal of Croatia's 3-0 victory over Lionel Messi's Argentina. Capitalising brilliantly on Willy Caballero's error, Rebic set the wheels in motion, and continued his good form right up until the final.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

It certainly seems that his performances haven't gone unnoticed, and according to the Daily Mail, Jose Mourinho has been heavily impressed by the player - enough to warrant a move.

United have made initial contact with the 24-year-old's representatives as they begin the process of a potential transfer. The club have previously been linked with the player's international teammate Ivan Perisic, but despite many attempts last summer, a deal never materialised.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Mourinho has also been strongly linked with a move for Chelsea attacker Willian during the closed season, and while the Portuguese continues to sound out different options in that area of the pitch, there is still no news on Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman is keen to leave Old Trafford in a bid to find more game time elsewhere, and while initially there was reported to be strong interest in the 22-year-old, news has since died down.

That doesn't seem to be stopping his manager though, who is believed to be very keen on Rebic. The Red Devils need someone who can operate comfortably on the right wing - and he certainly fits the bill.