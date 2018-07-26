Report Claims Everton Make £27m Bid for Yerry Mina as Toffees Step Up Chase for Barcelona Defender

Everton are believed to be in pole position to sign Barcelona ace Yerry Mina this summer, after reportedly making a £27m bid for the central defender.

According to Goal, the Toffees have increased their efforts to sign the 23-year-old by making a formal offer. Fellow Premier League side Wolves and Ligue 1 outfit Lyon were also believed to be in the running to sign the Colombian international, but Everton are now thought to be in the driving seat to seal the deal before the start of their 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

Mina made a real name for himself at the 2018 World Cup where he starred for Colombia. Showcasing himself as a dominating centre-back, the former Palmeiras man also managed to score a goal against England in the last 16 which took his side to a penalty shoot-out against the Three Lions.

Everton are in dire need of some stability at the back, and have identified Mina as the ideal man to shore up their shaky defence. With Michael Keane enduring a tough first season at Goodison Park, and veteran duo Ashley Williams and Phil Jagielka both in decline, new manager Marco Silva is desperate to find a new centre-back before the new season begins.

Mina is likely to be deemed surplus to requirements at Camp Nou this summer, given the host of talented defenders the club already boasts. With Samuel Umtiti, Gerard Piqué, and Thomas Vermaelen for competition, it seems unlikely that Mina will be required next season, and Barça will look to cash in on the 6ft 4' powerhouse while interest is high.

Meanwhile, reports have also suggested that Everton are moving in on signing another Barcelona defender - left-back Lucas Digne. Silva is eager to find a long-term replacement for club talisman Leighton Baines, and the French international is deemed as an affordable, attractive option for the club as they look to make big improvements in the upcoming season.