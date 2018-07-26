Report Claims Everton Make £27m Bid for Yerry Mina as Toffees Step Up Chase for Barcelona Defender

By 90Min
July 26, 2018

Everton are believed to be in pole position to sign Barcelona ace Yerry Mina this summer, after reportedly making a £27m bid for the central defender.

According to Goal, the Toffees have increased their efforts to sign the 23-year-old by making a formal offer. Fellow Premier League side Wolves and Ligue 1 outfit Lyon were also believed to be in the running to sign the Colombian international, but Everton are now thought to be in the driving seat to seal the deal before the start of their 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Mina made a real name for himself at the 2018 World Cup where he starred for Colombia. Showcasing himself as a dominating centre-back, the former Palmeiras man also managed to score a goal against England in the last 16 which took his side to a penalty shoot-out against the Three Lions.

Everton are in dire need of some stability at the back, and have identified Mina as the ideal man to shore up their shaky defence. With Michael Keane enduring a tough first season at Goodison Park, and veteran duo Ashley Williams and Phil Jagielka both in decline, new manager Marco Silva is desperate to find a new centre-back before the new season begins.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Mina is likely to be deemed surplus to requirements at Camp Nou this summer, given the host of talented defenders the club already boasts. With Samuel Umtiti, Gerard Piqué, and Thomas Vermaelen for competition, it seems unlikely that Mina will be required next season, and Barça will look to cash in on the 6ft 4' powerhouse while interest is high.

Meanwhile, reports have also suggested that Everton are moving in on signing another Barcelona defender - left-back Lucas Digne. Silva is eager to find a long-term replacement for club talisman Leighton Baines, and the French international is deemed as an affordable, attractive option for the club as they look to make big improvements in the upcoming season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)