VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris Gaffe 'Proves' Man Utd Are Still a Bigger Club Than Man City

American actor Neil Patrick Harris has 'proven' (sort of) that Manchester United are still a bigger club than Manchester City despite a reversal in on-field fortunes in recent seasons.

Pep Guardiola's City won the Premier League title in record breaking fashion last season, setting new league highs for points, goals scored and wins in a 38-game campaign, while the club has lifted the trophy three times this decade compared to United's two.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

But NPH, of Emmy-winning 'How I Met Your Mother' fame, has shown there is still a long way to go before City are a true global household name like United after his major faux pas this week.

The 45-year-old attended City's International Champions Cup friendly against Liverpool in New Jersey's impressive MetLife Stadium with his family on Wednesday night.

Elsa/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

Posting a story on Instagram, he revealed that it was their first experience of a 'football/soccer game' and was dressed in a sky blue City shirt for the occasion.

Yet he clearly thought he was watching a different team in action as the next words out of his mouth were...wait for it...'Go, Manchester United'.

And not a shred of irony.

A man at a City game, wearing a City shirt, with the name of the club on that shirt as well as plastered around the stadium, thinking he was watching United instead...

A young City side were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool on the night.