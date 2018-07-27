Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Confirms World Cup Star Close to Extending Contract at the Emirates

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has confirmed that young winger Alex Iwobi will sign a contract extension at the Emirates in the not so distant future. The 22-year-old has reportedly been offered a new four-year deal, and the Arsenal boss had now admitted that Iwobi is 'near' to signing.

The Nigerian's current deal still has another two full years on it, having last signed back in 2015 as a 19-year-old, but his new head coach seems to see a lot of potential in the wide man, and is keen to tie him down for longer.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's pre-season friendly against PSG in Singapore, Emery confirmed the news.


"I have the information - he is near," the Spaniard told reporters in a news conference (via ESPN). "My information is that he is going to sign and continue with us."

The Gunners have recently been boosted by the return of a few of their World Cup stars, including Mesut Ozil (who has recently retired from international football), Mohamed Elneny and Iwobi himself.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

None of the three players featured against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, but they are in contention to get some minutes under their respective belts against the French champions on Sunday evening.

While Iwobi's contract news will be met well by Arsenal fans, there is still no word on that of Aaron Ramsey's new deal - something that will concern the Gunners faithful.

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

The Welshman's contract runs to a close at the end of next season, and all parties seem keen on extending his stay in north London. However, nothing has yet come to fruition despite ongoing talks.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)