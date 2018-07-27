Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Confirms World Cup Star Close to Extending Contract at the Emirates

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has confirmed that young winger Alex Iwobi will sign a contract extension at the Emirates in the not so distant future. The 22-year-old has reportedly been offered a new four-year deal, and the Arsenal boss had now admitted that Iwobi is 'near' to signing.

The Nigerian's current deal still has another two full years on it, having last signed back in 2015 as a 19-year-old, but his new head coach seems to see a lot of potential in the wide man, and is keen to tie him down for longer.

Unai Emery confirms that Alex Iwobi will sign a contract extension with Arsenal. — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) July 27, 2018

Speaking ahead of Sunday's pre-season friendly against PSG in Singapore, Emery confirmed the news.



"I have the information - he is near," the Spaniard told reporters in a news conference (via ESPN). "My information is that he is going to sign and continue with us."

The Gunners have recently been boosted by the return of a few of their World Cup stars, including Mesut Ozil (who has recently retired from international football), Mohamed Elneny and Iwobi himself.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

None of the three players featured against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, but they are in contention to get some minutes under their respective belts against the French champions on Sunday evening.

While Iwobi's contract news will be met well by Arsenal fans, there is still no word on that of Aaron Ramsey's new deal - something that will concern the Gunners faithful.

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

The Welshman's contract runs to a close at the end of next season, and all parties seem keen on extending his stay in north London. However, nothing has yet come to fruition despite ongoing talks.