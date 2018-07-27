Crystal Palace Star Wilfried Zaha Posts Cryptic Message on Instagram Amid Tottenham Transfer Links

Wilfried Zaha presumably left Crystal Palace fans worried after posting a mysterious message on Instagram, though it appears all may not have been as it seemed after all.

The winger has rejected a new deal from the Eagles and is wanted by a host of clubs this summer, but Palace are desperate to keep him.

Image by Kavan Flavius

On Friday, the player seemd to write on his Instagram story: "Today is the day I make a change with everything.."

Just a couple of hours later, the post was removed from the page as Zaha instead uploaded a picture of him perched on the front of a Rolls Royce, with the accompanying caption reading: "Nothing worth having ever comes easy."

Nothing worth having ever comes easy 🙏🏿 A post shared by Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) on Jul 27, 2018 at 4:53am PDT

To complicate matters further, Zaha would add to a new update to his story that perhaps indicated that his account had been compromised, and that the original post had infact not come from him at all.

All of the drama will no doubt add fuel to the fire that Zaha could leave Selhurst Park, though Palace remain in a strong position to keep hold of him - or you'd have thought so anyway with four years remaining on his current contract.

Image by Toby Cudworth

According to MailOnline Sport, the Londoners will demand no less than £60m for the player but they are keen to rebuff any approaches for him this summer. Palace supporters will no doubt be keen for the fans favourite to stay, and could inadvertently be boosted by Andre Schürrle's decision to join Fulham on a two-year loan instead of joining the Eagles.