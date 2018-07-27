Former Defender Steve Nicol Urges Liverpool to Cash in on Forward This Summer

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has said that Danny Ings should leave Anfield this summer as he's not a 'top four' striker.

Nicol, who made well over 300 appearances for the Reds between 1981 to 1994, now works as a pundit for ESPN and recently voiced his opinion on Ings, who has struggled with injury since joining from Burnley three years ago.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

The striker's Liverpool career has been blighted by knee problems, leaving his situation similar to that of Daniel Sturridge, and it is believed that he could leave the club this summer after three seasons on Merseyside.

Ings is unlikely to get much playing time even if he remains healthy next season, with Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane having established themselves as the club's primary attackers. 

There's also the aforementioned Sturridge, Divock Origi and Dominic Solanke to possibly compete with, while Rhian Brewster, who recently signed a new deal, could enjoy a share of minutes at some point.


According to Nicol, Ings should head for the exit despite being a 'good Premier League player'.

“Danny should go," the former full-back said on ESPN. "At the end of the day in my opinion, Danny’s a good Premier League player. Danny’s not a top four striker in the Premier League in my opinion.”

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Nicol also suggested that Sturridge should leave the club, while also claiming that Loris Karius' past mistakes will weight too heavily on his mind so he should leave as well.

