Fulham Tie Midfielder Kevin McDonald Down to New 2-Year Contract at Craven Cottage

Fulham have confirmed that midfielder Kevin McDonald has agreed a new two-year contract at Craven Cottage.

The new deal will keep McDonald at the club until the summer of 2020, and Fulham will have the option to trigger an additional 12 months at the end of that if they so wish.

In two years with the Cottagers, McDonald has quickly become a regular and a fan favourite, making 28 appearances in the Championship last season as Fulham returned to the Premier League after a four-year absence.

We’re delighted to confirm that Kevin McDonald has agreed a new two-year deal with Fulham Football Club.



July 27, 2018

“Obviously I’m delighted," McDonald told fulhamfctv. "I feel settled here, it’s a great place to play, it’s got everything needed for a Premier League club, and thankfully that’s what we are.

“Hopefully we can kick on this season, it’s been a great couple of years and - having extended my contract - I couldn’t be happier.”

In both of his campaigns at the club, McDonald has finished third in the player of the season vote, establishing himself as one of Fulham's most consistent performers.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Fulham co-owner Tony Khan said: “Kevin’s presence within our squad and the positive effect he has on his teammates cannot be underestimated. Of course, Kevin made important contributions to our great success last season, so now it’s fitting that he will be contributing to our future successes as well! Come on Fulham!”

Fulham's first Premier League match since 2014 will see them host Crystal Palace on 11 August.