Liverpool Star Still Waiting to Learn Which Position He Will Occupy for the 2018/19 Season

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has admitted he has not spoken to manager Jurgen Klopp about what hat position he will be playing next season. 

In 2017/18 the England international shared right back duties with academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he has also played in the centre of defence, with many expecting Gomez to make the shift to the middle a permanent one later in his career.

While impressive in the first half of last season, Gomez's progress was stunted by injury and he was forced to sit out Liverpool's Champions League final 2017/18 and missed the World Cup with England.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Now back and fit again, 21-year-old Gomez was recently deployed in central defence alongside Virgil van Dijk in the Reds' win over Manchester City in the International Champions Cup.

When asked if he had spoken to Klopp regarding the position he might be playing in for the 2018/19 season, Gomez replied (via ESPN): "No, nothing in particular.

"I just think we're just taking it each game at a time. It's still pre-season and we'll just have to see how things progress as time goes on.

"Either way, I've just got to enjoy the minutes I get and keep trying to progress."

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Gomez was also asked what it was like playing with van Dijk, to which he replied: "It's quality. He's obviously a top defender and it's a great person for me to learn off and emulate.

"I'm enjoying the experience of playing alongside him."

