AS Monaco Confirm Signing of Chelsea Target and Russian World Cup Star Aleksandr Golovin

AS Monaco have completed the signing of CSKA Moscow attacker Aleksandr Golovin.

The Russian joins the Ligue 1 side on a five-year deal following the impressive World Cup campaign that also made him a target for Chelsea.

Monaco, however, gained an advantage in the chase and have moved to tie the player down, announcing the signing via their official website.

A statement on said website reads: "AS Monaco is very pleased to announce the signing of Aleksandr Golovin from CSKA Moscow for 5 years, until June 2023."

The French side did not note a fee, but they are believed to have paid around £27m to get the deal over the line.

🖋 L’AS Monaco est très heureux d’annoncer la signature d’Aleksandr Golovin en provenance du @pfc_cska pour 5 ans, jusqu’en juin 2023 ! #WelcomeToMonaco 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/naZRMtN4EC — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) July 27, 2018

"I am very happy to sign at AS Monaco," Golovin declared after putting pen to paper. "This is a new adventure for me that I approach with a lot of ambitions. I am now very much looking forward to meeting the staff and my new teammates and to get going"

The 22-year-old midfielder scored five goals and assisted three in 26 league starts for CSKA last season.