AS Monaco Confirm Signing of Chelsea Target and Russian World Cup Star Aleksandr Golovin

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

AS Monaco have completed the signing of CSKA Moscow attacker Aleksandr Golovin.

The Russian joins the Ligue 1 side on a five-year deal following the impressive World Cup campaign that also made him a target for Chelsea.

Monaco, however, gained an advantage in the chase and have moved to tie the player down, announcing the signing via their official website.

A statement on said website reads: "AS Monaco is very pleased to announce the signing of Aleksandr Golovin from CSKA Moscow for 5 years, until June 2023."

The French side did not note a fee, but they are believed to have paid around £27m to get the deal over the line.

"I am very happy to sign at AS Monaco," Golovin declared after putting pen to paper. "This is a new adventure for me that I approach with a lot of ambitions. I am now very much looking forward to meeting the staff and my new teammates and to get going"

The 22-year-old midfielder scored five goals and assisted three in 26 league starts for CSKA last season.

