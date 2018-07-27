Tottenham Fans Urge Mauricio Pochettino to Hijack Everton's Deal for Highly Rated Centre Back

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to demand their club make a move for Everton target Yerry Mina, amid reports that the Spurs manager is looking for a new centre-back.

Goal are reporting that Everton are close to agreeing a deal worth around around £27m for the Colombian centre-back. Barcelona initially reject a bid of £15m from the Toffees, but are willing to let Mina go for near £30m.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are yet to make a signing this window. With speculation around Toby Alderweireld's future increasing by the day, Spurs fans are adamant that they should be making a move for the 23-year-old.

Who else thinks we should challenge for Yerry Mina? Only £27m, had a solid world cup and 23 years of age! He would be the perfect replacement for Toby if he leaves. #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/3b2f24zMpl — COYS.com (@COYS_com) July 27, 2018

Barcelona are understood to be looking to clear out some of their fringe players this window, with the Catalans open to a bid for the Colombian. Mina played three games for Colombia at the World Cup, and caught the eye of several teams with his impressive performances.

The partnership of Mina with Davinson Sanchez this summer also convinced Spurs fans that reuniting the two at club level would be a guaranteed hit.

@AlasdairGold Why hasn't Yerry Mina cropped up in any #thfc rumours? If Toby departs, he and Davinson would be a massive pairing (proven as well) — Sean Edwards (@SAEdwards1) July 27, 2018

Tottenham fans took to twitter in an attempt to convince their manager that Yerry Mina is the man that they need next season.

£27m for Yerry Mina is a no brainer! #thfc — Alex_THFC (@alexzp1982) July 27, 2018

#spurs #THFC what if spurs signed Yerry Mina to pair with Sanchez and had Vertonghen and Alderwield as the other pair of CB? I always believed that center backs that are from the same country play well together! — *Daniel Schiff (@SchiffD32) July 25, 2018

If Toby is intent on going which seems likely we could do a lot worse than sign Mina if Barca want shot of him. Him and Sanchez at the back were solid. #THFC — Lee McAtee (@LeeTHFC) July 3, 2018

As Everton appear to be closing in on the centre-back it is important that Pochettino moves quickly if he is to have any hope to poaching Mina from under Marco Silva's nose.