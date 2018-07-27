Turkish Side Besiktas Contact Liverpool Over Summer Move for Out of Favour Star

Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas have made contact with Liverpool in the hopes of signing Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

The 30-year-old lost his spot between the sticks to Loris Karius last season and has fallen lower down the pecking order since the Reds signed Alisson from AS Roma. Given the current circumstances, he could be tempted into a move, with his playing time set to be cut even shorter next season.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

According to Sky Sports, Besiktas are in for a new keeper after selling Fabricio to Fulham last week and have approached the Reds over a potential deal for the Belgian.

Mignolet has made 202 appearances for the Anfield outfit since his move from Sunderland five years ago but has struggled in goal at times. Karius, though, has hardly fared better, which is why Liverpool have had to break the transfer record for a shot-stopper this summer.

The Belgian had previously stated that he was keen to have a talk with the club's heads regarding his future whilst he was on World Cup duty with Roberto Martinez's Red Devils. That was before they signed Alisson, though.

SKY SOURCES: @Besiktas make contact with @LFC over a deal to sign goalkeeper Simon Mignolet. #SSN pic.twitter.com/UTTqG5h5j2 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 27, 2018

"I didn't play in the last few months at Liverpool, so after the World Cup, I will look at everything," he said to reporters last month. "I can't say much more. I don't know how long I will have off after the tournament. I need to speak to the manager about that."

Karius, meanwhile, has been the victim of vicious fan abuse this summer and it's unclear if he'll stay put. Jurgen Klopp, Mohamed Salah and Dejan Lovren have all stepped up to defend the German, who could also look to move ahead of next season.