Turkish Side Besiktas Contact Liverpool Over Summer Move for Out of Favour Star

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas have made contact with Liverpool in the hopes of signing Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

The 30-year-old lost his spot between the sticks to Loris Karius last season and has fallen lower down the pecking order since the Reds signed Alisson from AS Roma. Given the current circumstances, he could be tempted into a move, with his playing time set to be cut even shorter next season.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

According to Sky Sports, Besiktas are in for a new keeper after selling Fabricio to Fulham last week and have approached the Reds over a potential deal for the Belgian.

Mignolet has made 202 appearances for the Anfield outfit since his move from Sunderland five years ago but has struggled in goal at times. Karius, though, has hardly fared better, which is why Liverpool have had to break the transfer record for a shot-stopper this summer.

The Belgian had previously stated that he was keen to have a talk with the club's heads regarding his future whilst he was on World Cup duty with Roberto Martinez's Red Devils. That was before they signed Alisson, though.

"I didn't play in the last few months at Liverpool, so after the World Cup, I will look at everything," he said to reporters last month. "I can't say much more. I don't know how long I will have off after the tournament. I need to speak to the manager about that."

Karius, meanwhile, has been the victim of vicious fan abuse this summer and it's unclear if he'll stay put. Jurgen Klopp, Mohamed Salah and Dejan Lovren have all stepped up to defend the German, who could also look to move ahead of next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)