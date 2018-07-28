Ernesto Valverde Reveals Where Barcelona Are Still Looking to Strengthen This Summer

By 90Min
July 28, 2018

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has failed to rule out further additions to his squad this summer following the arrival of €41m signing Malcom earlier this week. 

Malcom, 21, was the third new arrival at Camp Nou this summer following the signings of both Arthur Melo and Clement Lenglet.

However, with ambitions to defend their domestic title and make a move to take the European crown off their fierce rivals Real Madrid, La Blaugrana are still in the hunt for further reinforcements - especially in midfield. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"We are open to any possibility," Valverde told reporters at a press conference prior to Barcelona's International Champions Cup game against Tottenham, via Mundo Deportivo


"It is clear that in the centre of the field we have had a significant departures [Andres Iniesta and Paulinho], and we think that with the players who have come, Arthur, plus those of the B team, who are of a similar profile, it is possible that there will be more signings.


"The goal is to aspire to everything and we want to make the team as competitive as possible," he added.

Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot has emerged as a prime target for Barcelona in their pursuit of a central midfielder, but Valverde insisted that any player they target must have the capabilities to fit within the club's style of play. 

He said: "In the end, it's not just a question of the coach, but also of the club and the possibilities that exist. Our style must prevail."

However, Barcelona are likely to be hoping that any move they make in the final stages of the transfer window will be with a little less drama after Roma's president James Palotta criticised the club for their unethical actions after hijacking their move for Malcom

