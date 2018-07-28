Everton Reach Agreement to Sign Barcelona Defender as Marco Silva Continues Defensive Revamp

Everton have been handed a much-needed boost in their pursuit of Barcelona duo Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina, with the two clubs reaching an agreement over the France international's proposed transfer fee.





The 25-year-old has spent two years in Catalonia following a £15m move from Paris Saint-Germain. Digne has largely been forced to act as cover for their first team left back Jordi Alba, making just 46 appearances across all competitions.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claim that a €20m agreement has been reached between the two clubs and Digne has already said his goodbyes, informing his teammates that his future lies at Goodison Park.





Talks are, however, remaining open between the two sides. That is because Everton are also looking to conclude a deal for Colombia international Mina, who has struggled to adapt to life at the Camp Nou.

Looks like Lucas Digne is leaving Barça to join Everton. Tidy player, composed on the ball, defensively disciplined, but not particularly creative or quick. Should be a good move for both him and Everton. — Andy West (@andywest01) July 27, 2018

The 23-year-old only joined Barcelona back in January, but the club's hierarchy haven't been convinced over his performances and are willing to cash in this summer, especially after his stellar performances during the World Cup.





Barcelona are now hopeful that negotiations for Mina's move to Everton can go through quickly before they enter the transfer market for reinforcements, with the Blaugrana eager for both sales to go through in parallel.

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

Digne and Mina will become Everton's second and third signings respectively this summer, following the big money arrival of Watford winger Richarlison. The Toffees will also be boosted by the likes of Sandro Ramírez and Ademola Lookman returning from spells away on loan last season.