Roy Hodgson Aiming to Bolster Crystal Palace Options With Bid for Galatasaray Star

Crystal Palace are aiming to strengthen their ranks ahead of the new season and could be set to launch a bid for Galatasaray midfielder Younes Belhanda, according to reports from Turkey.

Roy Hodgson has only signed one player this summer - goalkeeper Vicente Guaita - but he wants to add a few more players to his squad so that the Eagles can go one better than last season and finish in the top half.

Attacking midfield is a priority position and Hodgson has reportedly identified Belhanda as the ideal man to fill the role. Turkish media outlet Haberturk claims that Palace could open negotiations with a bid of €6m (£5.3m).

VI-Images/GettyImages

The report goes on to suggest that Galatasaray would demand an improved bid, at which point it would depend on how high Palace were prepared to go.





The Eagles have not been afraid to splash the cash in previous summers, spending £27m on Christian Benteke in 2016 and £26m on Mamadou Sakho 12 months ago.

Belhanda, who was born in France but plays his international football for Morocco, is more of a creative presence than a goalscorer. That would be most welcome at Selhurst Park after the departure of Yohan Cabaye.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Belhanda scored three goals and provided 10 assists for Galatasaray last season as they won their first Turkish league title in three years.

He has been something of a journeyman in recent seasons, playing in four different countries over the last three years. As well as Turkey, he has also played in Ukraine, France and Germany.

He was part of the Moroccan squad that travelled to the 2018 World Cup but couldn't prevent a group stage exit for the Atlas Lions.