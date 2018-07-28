Tottenham Fans React to 'Nasty' Leaked Images of Club's New 2018/19 Third Kit

The anticipation of the unveiling of a brand new collection of kits for the season ahead can fill you with both excitement and dread - the latter for the damage it will do to your bank account - but for Tottenham fans there has been mixed emotions...to say the least.

Spurs have teamed up with Nike for the second season running and reactions to both the home and away kit have been anything but unanimous, with some meeting the release with criticism, dismay and excitement.

#thfc third shirt for the 2018-19 season has allegedly been leaked. [Footy Headlines] pic.twitter.com/yOHsx7LWhM — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) July 17, 2018

The club's blue away kit received flak for being almost identical to Barcelona's training gear from last season, while the home kits move away from an all white look polarised opinion.

And if both Nike and Tottenham had hoped to leave fans in awe of their third and final strip, they are about to be disappointed as a leaked imaged of the club's third kit on social media has caused a stir amongst supporters.

🔥🔥🔥 WOW: Tottenham 18-19 Third Kit Leaked: https://t.co/slJBzUV1ox — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) July 18, 2018

Footy Headlines leaked images of the third kit which is predominantly teal, with the top of the shirt and the sleeves both dark green in colour, with a bold print of Tottenham's sponsor, AIA, displayed on the front, in a metallic silver which matches the club crest and Nike logo.



The back is almost entirely teal, with light grey shorts and socks set to accompany the new shirt, a look which caused a number of Spurs supporters to take to Twitter to react to the leaked images...

My God....I really hope all these leaks are truly Fake News.....they are terrible !!!!!! — Alexandre Neri (@AlexSpur) July 17, 2018

@SpursOfficial seriously what are you doing? Home and 3rd absolutely awful — Damon Martin (@damonmart1n) July 17, 2018

Some likened it to some pretty interesting things...

this looks like a coral reef that's dying — Ron Babcock (@ronbabcock) July 17, 2018

It looks like an alien has been sick on it — James (@brinning_) July 17, 2018

While others just simply could not stand looking at it...