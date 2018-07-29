Liverpool Accept £2.4m Bid From Rosenborg for Spanish Youngster Pedro Chirivella

Liverpool have accepted an initial £2.4m bid from Norwegian outfit Rosenborg for Spanish youngster Pedro Chirivella.

The 21-year-old has spent spent two seasons out on loan from Liverpool in the Eredivisie with Go Ahead Eagles and Willem II. However, he failed to set the league alight on both occasions and has now been deemed surplus to requirements by Jurgen Klopp, who has sanctioned the sale.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to the Liverpool Echo, the reds have accepted a £2.4m bid but the deal could rise to as much as £3.5m with any potential add-ons. Liverpool are also said to have negotiated a buy-back clause for the Valencia-born midfielder, which will be active for his first three seasons in Norway.

Chrivella is now expected to travel to Norway to complete a medical in the next few days and is expected to play a part in their Europa League qualifier against Celtic next Wednesday.

Rosenborg's new coach Rini Coolen is said to be an admirer of Chirivella and believes he will be a perfect addition to the side's midfield. Rosenborg's current sporting director is former Liverpool full-back Stig Inge Bjornebye, who shares Coolen's belief that he will fit in to the side seamlessly.

#LFC accept a fee of £2.4m potential rising to £3.5m from Rosenborg for Pedro Chirivella. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) July 29, 2018

There was some tentative interest from various Championship clubs such as Swansea City and Nottingham Foresst, but both sides have now been pipped to the signing by Rosenborg, who's Liverpool links may have proved crucial.

Chirivella's final act for Liverpool came as he was a part of the side that brushed aside Manchester United 4-1 in a pre-season friendly in the USA.