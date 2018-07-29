Paris Saint-Germain Pull Out of Deal for Jerome Boateng as Bayern Munich Demand Huge Fee

By 90Min
July 29, 2018

After paying astronomical fees to sign both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain have pulled out of the race for Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng after the German giants demanded a huge figure for the defender.

The two clubs were working on finalising a deal for the Germany international, who is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world. However, they have now been priced out of a move for the 29-year-old.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Calciomercato have reported that Bayern Munich demanded a fee of around £53m for Boateng's services, but PSG believe that Boateng is not worth that kind of money and have now pulled out of the race for his signature.

Manchester United and Juventus have both been linked with a move for Boateng, but there have been no official offers from either club.

Sky Sports news reported that Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed the discussions between the two clubs, but it now appears as though the move will not be pursued by PSG.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The former Manchester City defender has emerged as one of the best centre backs in world football since he joined Bayern Munich in 2011. He has made 258 appearances for the club, and has also made 73 appearances for the German national team.

He featured for his country at the last three iterations of the World Cup, but endured a horrendous tournament this summer. The towering centre back was one of many German players who looked completely out of sorts during the 2018 competition, making key mistakes as Germany crashed out of the tournament in the group stage.

MB Media/GettyImages

Despite his challenging summer, Boateng's abilities are clear to see. However, at 29 years old, Boateng may begin to lose some of his impressive athleticism, meaning the likes of PSG are reluctant to invest heavily in him.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)