Journalist Gives Latest Update on Club's Pursuit of Long Term Transfer Target Nabil Fekir

By 90Min
July 30, 2018

Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir will "definitely not" be joining Liverpool before the transfer window closes on August 9, according to German football expert Raphael Honigstein.

At one point earlier in the summer it was revealed that the midfielder had already completed his initial media duties at Anfield, but Lyon's president then confirmed a deal for Fekir had fallen through at the 11th hour.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

And Honigstein, a journalist who is also the author of Klopp - Bring the Noise, has claimed that nothing has changed since the first deal fell through, contrary to some rumours that have been doing the rounds this summer.

"Fekir is definitely not happening,” Honigstein told ESPN FC (via the Sport Review). “It has been the latest since June and it won’t change."

Liverpool have already spent big in the transfer market this summer, with over £160m being splashed on the club's four new signings, while only £12m has been recouped through the sale of Danny Ward, who has joined Leicester City.

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita became the Reds' first signing after a deal was struck with the German side last year. The Guinea international was soon followed through the door by AS Monaco's Fabinho and Stoke City star Xherdan Shaqiri.

JEFF KOWALSKY/GettyImages

Brazil international goalkeeper Alisson Becker has also joined Liverpool's ranks this summer as the club looks to finally fix their long-term concerns over who will play in between the sticks on a regular basis at Anfield.

