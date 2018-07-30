Liverpool Player's Agent Confirms Offers From Multiple Clubs Ahead of Possible Summer Exit

The agent of Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has confirmed that the Belgian has received many offers for his services, from all across Europe.

With the £75m signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, the Liverpool careers of both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet have appeared uncertain. Neither goalkeeper wishes to stay at Liverpool, just to sit on the Anfield bench.



ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Liverpool's transfer business in regards to buying players appears to be over, with Xherdan Shaqiri, Naby Keita and Fabinho all joining the Reds over the summer. However, in terms of departures, Liverpool's transfer window is far from over, with Divock Origi, Danny Ings and one, if not both of Mignolet and Karius all heading for the exit door.





Despite Mignolet's poor form in recent seasons, the player's agent Nico Vaesen remains bullish about the player's future, stating that there are an abundance of clubs interested in the Belgian's services.



VI-Images/GettyImages

According to Rousing the Kop , Mignolet's agent stated: ''We are in talks with several clubs...The offers are starting to become more clear.

''Turkey is not the only country we have received offers from and it is worth remembering he has a long-term contract.





''We'll see what happens next.''



Julian Finney/GettyImages

Reports from Turkish-football.com put Besiktas as the favourites to sign Mignolet, however the Istanbul based side only wish to sign the 30-year-old on loan, and are not willing to pay the £10m fee that Liverpool desire. Whether Liverpool accept this deal will likely depend on if they can get a considerable fee for other transfer listed players.

The words of Mignolet's agent should be taken with a pinch of salt. There may not be a plethora of clubs demanding Mignolet's services, but his agent wants to give that impression, so any prospective club offer a higher wage for his client.