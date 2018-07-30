Lyon Eyeing Potential Cut Price £13m Deal for Crystal Palace Defender This Summer

By 90Min
July 30, 2018

Ligue 1 club Lyon are said to be interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho this summer.

According to the Mirror, the 28-year-old could potentially make the move across the English channel in an unlikely but not impossible cut-price deal.

Lyon are only willing to pay £13m for the Frenchman's services - exactly half of what Crystal Palace paid for him when he joined the Eagles from Liverpool last summer.

Sakho is currently on a £100,000-a-week wage at Palace and would have to take a significant pay cut if he were to leave the club and return to his homeland of France.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Palace manager Roy Hodgson said he wants to keep the club's star players this summer, including Sakho - who captained the club during their pre-season outing at Reading on Saturday.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Hodgson also defended the club's stance on Wilfried Zaha, who has also been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park this summer, with a whole host of clubs across Europe interested in his services.

"What people seem to forget with Wilf is he has got a four-year contract," Hodgson said, per the Liverpool Echo.

"There is speculation every year around Messi and Ronaldo too. He is our player for the next four years and the club has got no interest or desire to sell him."

Reading v Crystal Palace - Pre-Season Friendly

Meanwhile, Palace have also been linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater, who is also interesting former club Leicester.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)