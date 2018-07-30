Spurs Meet With Turkish Starlet's Family in Bid to Steal Him Away From Rival Suitors

Tottenham have met with the family of Turkish starlet Omer Faruk Beyaz this summer, as they look to snap him up ahead of their European rivals.

At only 14 years of age, the Turkish midfielder is on the radar of several top-tier European clubs, and Turkish newspaper Fotomac report that Tottenham have gone the extra mile and met with the youngster's family in an effort to lure him to London.

Beyaz is reported to be on the radar of several other big clubs, with Arsenal, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid reportedly showing interest.

According to @milliyet, Tottenham Hotspur is in race to sign 15-year-old Turkish wonder kid, Omer Faruk Beyaz, who's been promoted recently to the U17 Fenerbahce squad.#COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/wgLxioPqsu — Hotspur Town (@HotspurTown) March 22, 2018

It seems as if a spotlight has been placed on Turkish talents, with local clubs churning out an ever-growing number of potential stars over the last few years.

Two big names have already emerged this summer as Premier League prospects. Abdulkadir Ömür from Trabzonspor, better known as the 'Turkish Messi', has reportedly attracted interest from several teams, with Leicester going so far as to bid £20m for the winger. Fulham have reportedly targeted Kagan Guctekin from Fenerbahce, scouting him at the UEFA Under-19 European Championships.

Foxes ‘submit offer to sign’ Tottenham target Abdulkadir Omur The Turkish teenager has emerged as a fine prospect after some superb performances for Trabzonspor https://t.co/xHC81atIy0 pic.twitter.com/rNgBCjtX4T — sportzmove (@sportzmove) July 20, 2018

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has referred to Beyaz as the future of Turkish football, calling him the 'best of his age group' in the country after impressive performances at youth level.

Tottenham are well known for nurturing young talents, notable examples include the likes of Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Dele Alli. Spurs can offer Beyaz a prime opportunity to grow at a successful academy and gain first-team chances in the future, though it remains to be seen if the youngster will bite the lure offered by bigger clubs.