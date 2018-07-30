Spurs Meet With Turkish Starlet's Family in Bid to Steal Him Away From Rival Suitors

By 90Min
July 30, 2018

Tottenham have met with the family of Turkish starlet Omer Faruk Beyaz this summer, as they look to snap him up ahead of their European rivals. 

At only 14 years of age, the Turkish midfielder is on the radar of several top-tier European clubs, and Turkish newspaper Fotomac report that Tottenham have gone the extra mile and met with the youngster's family in an effort to lure him to London. 

Beyaz is reported to be on the radar of several other big clubs, with ArsenalManchester CityBayern Munich and Real Madrid reportedly showing interest.

It seems as if a spotlight has been placed on Turkish talents, with local clubs churning out an ever-growing number of potential stars over the last few years.

Two big names have already emerged this summer as Premier League prospects. Abdulkadir Ömür from Trabzonspor, better known as the 'Turkish Messi', has reportedly attracted interest from several teams, with Leicester going so far as to bid £20m for the wingerFulham have reportedly targeted Kagan Guctekin from Fenerbahce, scouting him at the UEFA Under-19 European Championships.

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has referred to Beyaz as the future of Turkish football, calling him the 'best of his age group' in the country after impressive performances at youth level. 

Tottenham are well known for nurturing young talents, notable examples include the likes of Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Dele Alli. Spurs can offer Beyaz a prime opportunity to grow at a successful academy and gain first-team chances in the future, though it remains to be seen if the youngster will bite the lure offered by bigger clubs.

