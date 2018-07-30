Thomas Partey Reveals Atletico Madrid 'Motivated' to Work for 'Best Player' Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has described how Antoine Griezmann's decision to sign a new deal at the club has left the side feeling 'motivated' for the new season.

The France international's future was the subject of fierce transfer speculation before the World Cup, with Griezmann heavily linked with a move to Barcelona before putting pen to paper on a new contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Partey, speaking to reporters as quoted by Football Espana , revealed his thoughts on the French World Cup winner staying at Los Rojiblancos, claiming he is Atletico's best player.

VI-Images/GettyImages

''We all know he's the best player we have," Partey said. ''He is doing so well for the team and we are happy, we are all motivated to work for him.

''I think this is a great team and we need to win a lot of trophies, the pressure that comes with that is normal and we have to solve it ourselves as a team and keep moving forward.''



Griezmann made 49 appearances for Atletico last season, scoring 29 goals. Atletico's campaign was a mixed bag last time out.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

They were knocked out of the Champions League during the group stage, however the Spanish side bounced back, winning the Europa League and finishing second in La Liga.



