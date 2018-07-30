VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives for Juventus Training After Returning From Holiday After World Cup

By 90Min
July 30, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived at Juventus' training ground as he starts his pre-season training schedule with his new club.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner flew in on Sunday as he prepares for pre-season, having been given an extended holiday following his World Cup campaign with Portugal.

Juventus signed the superstar forward for €100m from Real Madrid earlier this summer as they look to finally take that next step and go on to win the Champions League, having been losing finalists twice in recent years.

Most of the Juventus squad are currently away competing at the International Champions Cup, although several World Cup stars returned to train alongside Ronaldo on Monday.

Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur and Douglas Costa are the men to have joined CR7 in Turin as they gear up for another long season of Serie A and Champions League football.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

World Cup finalists Blaise Matuidi, Mario Mandzukic and Marko Pjaca will all return to training slightly later after their exploits for France and Croatia this summer.

Meanwhile, Manchester United boss José Mourinho has warned Juventus that the signing of Ronaldo could backfire on them over the course of the upcoming season.

"It is fantastic for Italian football: the Bianconeri will dominate for years and now it will be even easier with a player of [Ronaldo's] qualities," Mourinho said.

Rey Del Rio/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

"But, I think it can be extra motivation for their rivals. Maybe this supremacy of Juventus can give AC Milan, AS Roma, Inter and Napoli a boost in the title race."

