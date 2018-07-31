Former Spurs Boss Confident Tottenham Will Make 'Last-Minute Signing' Before Transfer Window Closes

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp is confident his former club will bring in new faces to North London, despite having yet to make a single signing this summer with the transfer window closing a week on Thursday.

Speaking to talkSport, the 71-year-old former Lilywhites boss remained confident that Spurs will strengthen before the summer window closes on August 9, adding that he expects chairman Daniel Levy could pull "one or two rabbits" out of the hat in the next nine days.





Redknapp said: Redknapp said: “He [Pochettino] seems happy enough with the way it’s all going. He has a great relationship with Daniel, obviously."

Having finished in the top three for the second season running - finishing above North London rivals Arsenal for the second successive season - Tottenham are yet to recruit a single new name into the club, despite boasting on the most exciting and youthful squads in the Premier League currently.





As Spurs finance their new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium set to be opened officially in September however, Spurs have taken a more cautious approach to their presence in the transfer market this summer.

With South Korean forward Son Heung-min set to miss the opening games of the campaign due to his participation in the Asian Cup and with defender Toby Alderweireld having been tentatively linked with a move to Manchester United, Spurs have not been drawn to make their own steps in recruitment.





Despite concerns within the fanbase, that the club may not make any signings with less than ten days until the window shuts early for the first time this season, Redknapp however is cautiously optimistic Tottenham's business is not yet concluded and expects Levy to pull off another eleventh-hour deal.

"Daniel tends to move at the very last minute", Redknapp states. "He’ll have a two-for-one deal, a buy-one-get-one-free or something.

"He does those deals sometimes. But he pulls off great deals, and I’m sure he’ll have one or two rabbits in the hat he’s waiting to pull out at the last minute.”