PSG's Adrien Rabiot Nearing Contract Renewal After Positive Talks With New Boss Thomas Tuchel

PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot is set to sign a new contract at the French club after being won over by his new coach Thomas Tuchel.

The 23-year-old had been attracting interest from across Europe after a top class season with Les Parisiens, and could have moved to the likes of Chelsea — a rumoured deal for N'Golo Kante plus cash — or Barcelona.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

However, Ligue 1 champions PSG don't want to see their young regista leave the Parc De Princes at all. After some doubts, Tuchel has won over Rabiot, and a bumper deal is likely to be announced in the near future.

ESPN report that the ex-Borussia Dortmund coach sees the youthful midfielder as an integral member of his squad for the upcoming term and beyond.

Rather remarkably left out of Les Bleus final World Cup squad, Rabiot has had the whole summer to mull over his decision whether to stay in Paris or not.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

In an ugly spat with national team boss Didier Deschamps, Rabiot said (via RTL): "I suspected the impact of my decision, but I regret to be caricatured as a young immature player unable to measure the scope of his actions.





"I consider that the choice of the coach towards me does not answer any sporting logic because for all these years the message was clear, it is the performances in a club which open the doors of the national team.

"And I thank [Noel] Le Graet, the president of the French Football Federation, for having highlighted the exemplary nature of my selection behaviour over the past eight years."

PSG president Al-Khelafi has let Barça know that Rabiot is non-transferable and that he wants to renew his contract. (Sport) pic.twitter.com/1WyGQqFUlN — Fc Barcelona Stuff & Talk (@faluka23) July 25, 2018

Accompanied by his mother — who acts as his agent — Rabiot is to meet with PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi after the Trophee des Champions. The Qatari chairman already warned that he had no intention of letting the player out of his contract, and would make things ugly if needed.

With the Saint-Maurice man looking to stay in his home town, a deal shouldn't be too hard to agree upon. Captaining the club in all three ICC pre-season games, Rabiot looks ready to get started on a brand new campaign.