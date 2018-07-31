Rafa Benitez Makes Big Transfer Demand to Newcastle Board as Deadline Day Approaches

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez wants four more additions to his squad before deadline day and has handed a wanted list to the club hierarchy.

On the short list is cover for centre back following injury to Florian Lejeune, another left back (with Nicolas Tagliafico among the possible targets), a number 10 and a striker.

However, despite the manager's assessment amid concerns over his playing squad, The Chronicle reports that the board will continue to operate thriftily in the transfer market with limited funds available for deals.

The Chronicle's Lee Ryder writes that Benitez "has made his concerns crystal clear to managing director Lee Charnley" in the last few days, amid concerns his squad is not adequately stocked with less than two weeks of the transfer window to go.

Benitez, whose own buyout clause recently expired and has one year left on his St James Park contract, has been told only 'a limited spending pot is available' for the remainder of the window.

Newcastle have spent little more than £7m on incoming transfers this summer, with the relatively inexpensive arrivals of Martin Dubravka and Fabian Schar coupled with the free transfer of Sung-yong Ki.

Yoshinori Muto is also expected to join the Magpies for close to £10m after being granted a work permit, but the total outlay this summer is still well shy of the £40m received in fees from the sales of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Mikel Merino, Chancel Mbemba and Matz Sels.

Recent reports suggest that one reason for the lack of investment from the club is due to an impasse between Benitez and owner Mike Ashley.

With Benitez's contract running down the owner wants the manager to sign a new deal (or be bought out by another club) before giving up money for transfers, while the manager wants to see the owner show a sign of commitment by spending money in order to convince him to stay.