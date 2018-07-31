Tottenham Soften Stance on Potential Toby Alderweireld Sale as Manchester United Monitor Situation

Manchester United have been put on red alert as Premier League rivals Tottenham have allegedly softened their stance on the potential exit of defender Toby Alderweireld.

Speculation has been rife throughout the summer regarding the future of Alderweireld, yet despite chairman Daniel Levy's stern viewpoint over any potential sale, The Telegraph are reporting that it has now eased as we approach the end of the transfer window.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Jose Mourinho's side appear to be in the market for a central defender, with the club linked with a move for Leicester City's Harry Maguire, although that may now change if the Red Devils are able to secure a deal for the Belgian international.

The pair are rumoured to be on a nine man shortlist of defensive targets, although Alderweireld's apparent unrest could make a deal more likely in this window, which is set to shut on August 9th.

Despite starring for Belgium as they finished third in the recent World Cup, the centre back endured a frustrating domestic season for Spurs, as injury limited him to only 21 appearances in all competitions, while speculation over his future continued to mount.

In his absence, Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghan forged an impressive partnership at the heart of the Spurs backline, yet it's unclear as to whether Mauricio Pochettino would purchase a direct replacement should Alderweireld leave.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Any potential move for Alderweireld however is dependent on whether the Manchester United can offload players first, with the same publication claiming that Everton are interested in signing Marcus Rojo, although wage demands could scupper the deal.