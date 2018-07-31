West Ham Aiming to Make Danny Drinkwater & Moussa Marega their Final Recruits of the Summer

Manuel Pellegrini is looking to add the finishing touches on his squad before deadline day and will offer Danny Drinkwater a route out of Chelsea.

After winning the league with Leicester City, Drinkwater drew many suitors and eventually secured a switch to Chelsea on deadline day last summer. But injuries halted his first-team opportunities under Antonio Conte last season, with Drinkwater making just 12 league appearances.

With Conte now gone, incoming Blues boss Maurizio Sarri reportedly has no plans for Drinkwater next season, leaving him on the fringes of the squad. West Ham are now ready to offer a route out of Stamford Bridge though as Pellegrini looks to bolster his midfield.

The Hammers have already added Jack Wilshere and Felipe Anderson but are keen for more midfield options with Manuel Lanzini out for the majority of the season and Cheikhou Kouyate set to leave this summer.

Pellegrini had been tracking Barcelona’s Andre Gomes all summer but the player was recently injured in a preseason fixture against Tottenham. Gomes looks set to miss the first two months of the season, which has seen West Ham withdraw their interest for this window at least.

According to the Mirror, the Hammers have now switched their attention to Drinkwater as they look for a quick solution to the problem. Pellegrini is also eager to add another forward with Porto’s Moussa Marega believed to be top of his wishlist.

Andy Carroll is once again injured whilst Jordan Hugill is set to be offloaded having failed to make an impact on the first team. Pellegrini wants one more option to support Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez in the Hammers’ front line next season.

27-year-old Marega hit 22 goals in Primeira Liga last season and would likely round off a fantastic summer for the West Ham faithful. Those two deals could take the Hammers’ spending over the £150m mark, as they look for a response after coming close to relegation last season.