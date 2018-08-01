Everton Announce Signing of Barcelona & France Defender Lucas Digne on 5-Year Deal

Everton have officially announced the signing of Barcelona full back Lucas Digne on a five-year deal, after it was confirmed the defender had been allowed to leave the La Liga champions' pre-season tour.

The France international, who was absent from Les Bleus' squad as they won this summer's World Cup, joins the Toffees for a fee reportedly around €22m and is their latest signing since the £50m scoop of Brazilian winger Richarlison.

Digne said, as quoted by the club's website: “Everton is a big club with a great history. I want to play games, win games and excite the fans with the quality of our football.





“I played good football in Rome and I played well, too, in Barcelona. I progressed a lot as a player and as a person by playing with the best players in the world.





“When you play with the best players it helps you build your character and, of course, it helps on the training ground and during games, too, because you want to give the best of you.

“I want to show my best football here and discover the best league in the world. Everybody loves the Premier League. I am loving the fact I am coming here.





“I am not afraid, I am excited. For me, it is a new challenge to discover a country, a league, people and a great club such as Everton. It is fabulous.”

Digne moved to Barcelona in 2016 for €16.5m from Paris Saint-Germain after impressing during a loan spell with Serie A side Roma but struggled for appearances due to the presence and form of first choice left back Jordi Alba.

❗ [LATEST NEWS] Agreement with Everton for the transfer of @LucasDigne. More details 👇 https://t.co/EyIH8zWumX — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 1, 2018

Toffees manager Marco Silva added: “Lucas is a player who will add competitiveness in a position where we only had Leighton Baines last season and he is accustomed to winning. This is his mentality having captured titles in his career and having these on his résumé.”

The 25-year-old won one La Liga title and two Copa del Rey trophies during his spell with the Catalan club, also picking up a Supercopa de España, and will now take on Leighton Baines for a spot in Everton's side.

He previously had great success at PSG, featuring in 43 games in all competitions across two seasons to help the French side pick up two Ligue 1 titles and six domestic cup wins.