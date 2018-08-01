Fernando Llorente Happy to Play Reserve to Harry Kane at Tottenham Despite Limited Appearances

Fernando Llorente says he is fully committed to Tottenham this season and has accepted his role as second choice to England international Harry Kane.

This comes after reports saying Spurs are willing to accept offers for Llorente, despite showing good form during the pre-season tour when he scored twice in the friendly win against Roma.

He arrived at Tottenham on a deadline day move from Swansea last year but has so far failed to justify his £15m price tag, scoring only five goals from 31 appearances in all competitions.

The London Evening Standard have quoted him ahead of the friendly match against AC Milan, when he reaffirmed his commitment to Tottenham, saying: "I feel very good here and I would like to help the team more than last year and try to score more goals.

"Last year I started with my arm broken and it was difficult for me. Now I am trying to get an opportunity to play games in pre-season. I feel very good physically. And I don't have any [injury] problems. I'm 33 but I'm good!"

Llorente admitted that he had to make adjustments to his mindset over the last year, as he was faced with the challenge of remaining fit with much less playing time. Given Kane's consistent performance and enormous drive to play every second of every game, Llorente has had to get used the idea of being an understudy.

"When you don't play every week, it's difficult to be fit," he said. "It's not easy but I know the situation. Harry is an unbelievable player and he wants to play and always score two or three. It's good for the team and I only have to be ready when my opportunity is coming.





"Normally at other clubs, I'm playing and it's easy for be to be fit every week but the situation here is different, so I have to change my mindset, stay strong and keep working because I think I can help the team at important moments this season."

Tottenham have one more friendly match before their Premier League opener against Newcastle on August 11, and Llorente will have to make a better impression on manager Mauricio Pochettino before the return of World Cup heroes to the squad.