Jurgen Klopp Vows to Stay True to Liverpool's Roots by Putting Scousers at the Heart of First Team

Liverpool's ties to its local roots remain an integral part of the club's foundations and Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is eager to see an influx of homegrown players make the step up into the first team under his management.

From Ronnie Moran and Phil Thompson to Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher the Reds have not been short of local talent to represent the club, with Trent Alexander-Arnold set to follow suit after taking a stranglehold on the right back position at Anfield.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Curtis Jones, 17, is the latest Liverpool native to throw his name into contention after impressing throughout the club's pre season friendlies, a swift rise which has his manager keen to see the club's long line of talent continue to make its way through to the first team superstardom.

"I love it, I love it!" he told Goal. "It's important for this club.

"If you have the chance, then you should do it. How many people live in Liverpool - 500,000? Iceland has 330,000, I think, so Liverpool should have enough people to create our own team!

I watched the Shankly documentary last week. The parallels with the current regime are becoming increasingly evident. Contagious personalities - look at Curtis' face!! stuff of world beaters. — John O'Keefe (@JohnOKeefe540) July 31, 2018

"But of course, the more the better. With Stevie and Carra, it was great to have those kind of boys come through, really cool. We will see with Curtis, there is still a long way to go but the first signs are really positive. He's a good player, he can be very good, we will see.

"It's always this little plus if they come from Liverpool. If I have two players, same quality, but one speaks proper English and the other one speaks Scouse, the Scouser is in! That's why we are Liverpool."

Since taking on the top job at Anfield, Klopp has handed debuts to 13 players aged 22 or under, a key sign that he is invested in the development of young and up-and-coming stars - but the balance will always have to made in mind with remaining competitive within an increasingly fierce level of opposition.